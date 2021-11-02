Former Pekin fire captain facing criminal sexual assault charge

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A former captain and fire prevention officer with the Pekin Fire Department has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious.

Jamie Evans, 52, is facing one count of criminal sexual assault. According to Tazewell County Court records, an affidavit claimed a woman was in an abusive relationship with Evans, who was her landlord.

The affidavit revealed Evans would threaten the woman.

“[REDACTED] stated Evans is very controlling,” the affidavit read. “Evans drives everywhere, won’t allow (victim name redacted) to have friends, and shows up at the home unannounced and lets himself in even when the door is locked and at times when [REDACTED] is sleeping.”

Additionally, the affidavit claimed a video was found on Evans’ phone showing an assault on an asleep or unconscious woman.

His bail has been set at $150,000.