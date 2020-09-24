Former Peoria Bishop passes away Thursday; funeral to be in Peoria

OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — The seventh Bishop of the Peoria Catholic Diocese has died at a care facility in Ottawa.

A news release from the Diocese of Peoria says Archbishop John Joseph Myers, J.C.D. died Thursday morning September 24, 2020. Reports from earlier this year say Myers moved back to Central Illinois due to declining health.

Archbishop Myers served as the Bishop in Peoria from 1990 to 2001 when he left to become Archibishop in Newark, New Jersey. He served in that role until his retirement in 2016.

The news release from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria says the Archbishop was surrounded by family when he passed away. They have requested his funeral to take place at the Cathedral of St. Mary of Immaculate Conception in Peoria and that he be buried in the Bishops’ Sepulchre at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Peoria.

More details on those plans are expected to be released in the coming days.

