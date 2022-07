PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria City Council candidate was arrested Thursday on domestic battery charges.

Aaron Chess Jr. ran against Denise Jackson and Denise Moore for the District 1 seat in 2021. Chess only received 14.8% of the votes in that race.

As a college senior in 2019, Chess Jr. intended to run for an at-large seat.

Chess is booked and is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.