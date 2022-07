PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge dropped the charges against a former Peoria City Council candidate Tuesday.

According to the Peoria County Circuit Clerks’ office, the judge has denied Chess’s July 7 domestic battery charges.

Chess will appear in court on July 27 for the judge to tell him the case is dismissed.

He ran against Denise Jackson and Denise Moore for the District 1 seat in 2021. Chess only received 14.8% of the votes in that race.