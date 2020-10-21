PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A now-fired Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy pleaded not guilty in a Peoria Courthouse Wednesday morning.
47-year-old Matthew Hawkins is currently on trial following claims he stole alcohol from Kroger twice back in August, all while still wearing his Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy uniform.
Hawkins faces a burglary charge along with retail theft and official misconduct. Burglary and retail theft are both felonies.
Hawkins is set to appear in court again on Friday, Jan. 29.
Latest Headlines
- From muted mics to topics chosen, here’s what you need to know about the final Trump-Biden debate
- Connecticut couple accused of forcing child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce
- Family of late NBA coach Jerry Sloan puts Hall-of-Famer’s Illinois estate up for sale
- New electric Hummer to feature ‘crab walk’ mode
- Former Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy pleads not guilty, accused of stealing alcohol from Kroger