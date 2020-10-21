Former Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy pleads not guilty, accused of stealing alcohol from Kroger

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A now-fired Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy pleaded not guilty in a Peoria Courthouse Wednesday morning.

47-year-old Matthew Hawkins is currently on trial following claims he stole alcohol from Kroger twice back in August, all while still wearing his Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy uniform.

Hawkins faces a burglary charge along with retail theft and official misconduct. Burglary and retail theft are both felonies.

Hawkins is set to appear in court again on Friday, Jan. 29.

