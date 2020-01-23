Former Peoria Heights athletic director resigns after accusations of ‘inappropriate’ communication with grads

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Peoria Heights High School athletic director has resigned after the school district learned of “inappropriate” communications with recent graduates.
On Wednesday, superintendent for the school district Dr. Eric M. Heath said leaders were made aware of information circulating on social media indicating the former athletic director, Matt King, was interacting with former students inappropriately.
Heath said there is no evidence of illegal conduct, but King was contacted about the situation and chose to voluntarily resign his position from the school district. He will not return.
Heath sent the following statement on behalf of the school district:
The administration of Peoria Heights School District was recently made aware of information circulating on social media indicating that a former employee, Matt King, was involved in contacting a number of female recent graduates of the District through text message and social media following their graduation. The administration immediately commenced an investigation into the matter. While school representatives have seen no evidence of illegal conduct, the evidence reviewed by school representatives showed communications which were inappropriate for a teacher to be sending to recent graduates of the District.
Mr. King was contacted about the matter and chose to voluntarily resign his position from the school district. He will not return. School representatives currently have no information suggesting that Mr. King sent any similar messages to current students of the school district. Anyone having information concerning this matter is encouraged to contact the school district or law enforcement.Dr. Eric Heath