Former Peoria Heights athletic director resigns after accusations of ‘inappropriate’ communication with grads

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Peoria Heights High School athletic director has resigned after the school district learned of “inappropriate” communications with recent graduates.

On Wednesday, superintendent for the school district Dr. Eric M. Heath said leaders were made aware of information circulating on social media indicating the former athletic director, Matt King, was interacting with former students inappropriately.

Heath said there is no evidence of illegal conduct, but King was contacted about the situation and chose to voluntarily resign his position from the school district. He will not return.

Heath sent the following statement on behalf of the school district: