Former Peoria High School Student wows crowds on ‘The Voice’

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — From singing in the shower to singing on national television.

Victor Solomon, a 22-year-old college student, first started singing in the “Sunshine Band” at Kingdom Temple Church of God in Christ in Peoria.

Earlier this month, Solomon wowed the crowd in his blind audition of NBC’s “The Voice.”

“I’m trying to hold on to the song and not freak out and not mess up. And then, you know, a couple of seconds later, I see the man himself, John Legend, turn around, and, you know, it was incredible,” said Solomon.

Solomon’s mother, Barbara Solomon, said he always sang around the house growing up.

“He sang, oh my goodness, he sang in the shower. He sang out of the shower. He sang outside. He sang in the vehicle,” said Barbara Solomon.

Victor Solomon said he found his voice singing in church.

“I consider myself a gospel singer and also, like, an inspirational singer, and I also think it’s cool to sing about love because I believe that God honors true love,” said Solomon.

Solomon will continue his journey on “The Voice” with mentorship from John Legend.