Former Peoria Police officer fired for crude social media post wins a victory

PEORIA, Ill. –Former Peoria Police officer Jeremy Layman could soon be back on the force. Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich tells WMBD an arbitrator sided with Layman on an issue concerning his firing from the department.

In February of 2018, the Peoria Police Department fired Officer Jeremy Layman after he posted a picture to Facebook.

In it, you can see a man wearing a t-shirt saying “B.D.R.T.: Baby Daddy Removal Team”, which prompted backlash from many community members who say showcasing the message is unacceptable.

While the content may have been offensive, the arbitrator found that wasn’t enough for the department to fire him.

Urich says while Layman won this victory, city leaders are still looking at appealing the decision. “It’s not over yet,” Urich said.