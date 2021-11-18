Former Peoria resident sentenced to 90 months in prison for child pornography

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria resident was sentenced for possession of child pornography Thursday.

According to a press release from the Central District of Illinois United States Attorney’s office, 42-year-old Benjamin J. Wilson was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

Wilson pleaded guilty in September for an offense that was alleged to have occurred in November 2019.

During Wilson’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge James E. Shadid noted the long-lasting and significant impact to the child victims depicted in the videos Wilson possessed.

The statutory penalty for possession of child pornography is up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Upon his release from prison, Wilson will be on federal supervised release for ten years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The United States Secret Service Central Illinois Cyber Crime Unit contributed to the investigation with assistance from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.