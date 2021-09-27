Former Peoria teacher resigns, calls out schools district in Facebook video

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria Public Schools teacher resigned from her position last week and then took to Facebook to call out issues within the district. The post is gaining a lot of traction on social media.

Marbeth Shiell taught at Franklin Elementary School for six years, most recently teaching second grade. Shiell said many problems go unaddressed in the district and said the pandemic is taking a toll on teachers too.

She said in the classroom, there are gaps in learning abilities.

“The range of abilities in our classrooms this year is huge and instead of giving us more support, they’ve taken all of our support away and replaced those with computer programs for the kids, and apparently those are supposed to fill those gaps,” said Shiell.

She said the goal of sharing her thoughts in the video was to make her voice heard in the district.

“The educators just don’t get heard in any of this. At the end of the day, we’re the ones who are in the classroom every day with these kids and we know their needs,” said Shiell.

Since posting, she said people have reached out to her in support of her decision and have told her they have similar feelings.

“We just feel pushed and pushed and pushed, and I think I just got to my breaking point and I know that I’m not alone,” said Shiell.

WMBD reached out to a spokesperson for Peoria Public Schools, who said district leaders can not comment on personnel matters.