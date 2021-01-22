Former PPD Chief Loren Marion named Director of Campus Safety at Eureka College

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Peoria Police Department Chief Loren Marion has been named Director of Campus Safety at Eureka College.

Marion will join the campus community on Monday, Jan. 25, just four days after officially retiring as Peoria’s Police Chief.



“I am excited to be joining the Eureka College team as the Director of Campus Safety and Security,”

Marion said. “I would like to thank President Jamel Wright for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to serving the students, staff, and faculty at Eureka College and ensuring the safety of those that live on, work at, or visit the campus.”



At Eureka College, Marion will lead the planning, organizing, coordinating, and directing of campus-wide police, safety, parking enforcement, security, and surveillance programs geared to protect the campus community.



Marion comes to Eureka after 26 years of working for the Peoria Police Department.

A third-generation police officer, Marion served a variety of roles, including working as a patrol officer in the Community Area Target Team, the Street Crimes Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Target Offender Unit.