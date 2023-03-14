A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria Public School (PPS) employee was indicted for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old Tuesday.

According to Peoria County court records, Sentiryia A. Haywood was indicted for criminal sexual assault. The court records stated that Haywood knowingly committed an act of penetration with the victim.

Haywood was a PPS bus monitor on the victim’s school bus.

PPS terminated Haywood after an internal investigation on Feb. 22. She was arrested on March 2.

Haywood’s arraignment date has been set for March 30.