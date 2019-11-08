Former Peoria Public Schools superintendent to be replaced in Houston, state taking over school district

PEORIA, Ill. — The former Peoria Public Schools superintendent who went on to become interim superintendent for Houston Independent School District is now being replaced.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas state officials announced the state will take over the Houston school district, which would remove elected board members to “prevent imminent and substantial harm to the welfare of the district’s students.”

A Texas education leader sent a letter to interim superintendent Grenita Lathan and Board President Diana Davilia, saying the school board failed to govern and low-performing area schools have continued to underperform.

Lathan worked as PPS superintendent for five years. She resigned in 2015, just days before the school board was set to vote on whether to terminate her contract.

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat took over as superintendent shortly after the PPS board of education unanimously voted to end Lathan’s contract.

The timeline of the state of Texas’ takeover of Houston ISD is unknown at this time.