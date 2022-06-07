WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Mayor Gary Manier on Monday filled a vacant alderperson seat with a familiar face to the community.

Kevin Schone, who previously served as Washington’s director of public works until retirement, was appointed to the Ward Four Alderperson role at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Manier said he appointed Schone because he grew up in Washington and already knows how the city operates.

The position was previously held by Daniel Cobb, who moved to Georgia in October 2021 for a new job.