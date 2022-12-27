BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Bloomington orthopedic surgeon has accepted a plea deal in relation to a sexual assault case Tuesday.

According to the McLean County States Attorney’s Office, Shaun Kink pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation of a sexual act, a Class A misdemeanor.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped four other pending charges. The other charges included criminal sexual assault with force and aggravated criminal sexual assault of a handicapped person.

These charges stemmed from a 2019 incident that involved a female patient. Kink was arrested in relation to this incident on Jan. 15, 2020.

Kink has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and 18 months probation.