Former teachers, board members, and parents wear black to Central School District 51 board meeting in support of staff

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At Thursday’s Washington Central School District 51 board of education meeting, many members of the public wore black, and said they were standing in solidarity with current teachers and staff in District 51.

One parent said former board members, former teachers, and parents all came together tonight to bring light to how current staff members are being treated within the district.

Public commenters spoke of teachers being reassigned to positions they were not comfortable with, being bullied by the administration, and also said many teachers did not want to speak out, in fear of punishment.

Public commenters also asked board of education members to check in with teachers and staff more frequently.

“Word travels fast in a small town, in a tight-knit district like ours, so teachers were upset, parents got word of it, and so we decided to come to tonight’s board meeting to speak out,” said parent Lindsay Rodriguez.

Administration with District 51 said they were not allowed to give comment Thursday night.