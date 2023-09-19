PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One of the original founders of thirty-thirty Coffee, Ty Paluska, is officially opening a new coffee shop in Peoria.

Intuition Coffee & Juice is the name of the new establishment according to a news release. Pauluska left thirty-thirty Coffee in 2016 to pursue other opportunities in the world of coffee.

This includes four years in Post Falls, Idaho working as a large wholesale coffee roaster, running the coffee program at Deep Creek Coffee Company in Springdale, Utah, and obtaining his level 3 professional barista certification through the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

Now, after seven years, Paluska has returned to Peoria in the same building thirty-thirty was located. He has struck a deal to open a coffee shop in the historic Kickapoo building alongside his wife Kami, who has years of experience in juice bars.

Intuition’s main focus will not just be to provide the best coffee in town, but there will be a strong emphasis given to sustainability, hospitality, wellness, and community. The added component of cold-pressed juice, fresh fruit smoothies, and healthy food options will help separate them from their competition. Intuition Coffee & Juice

And yes, the Jumer Bear will be making its return.