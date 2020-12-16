Former Unit 5 staff member sues district, claims sexual harassment

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A former secretary with the McLean County Unit 5 School District filed a lawsuit Monday in a US District Court alleging Unit 5 failed to protect her from sexual harassment complaints.

LaNell Greenberg claims she was the victim of several unwanted sexual harassment incidents by the district’s former human resources chief James Harden. Harden resigned in 2019 after investigations into his conduct by the district.

Greenberg said she brought the complaints to Unit 5 leaders but said they didn’t address her concerns. She resigned in 2018 saying in the lawsuit she was forced to and now claiming her civil rights were violated.

A Unit 5 district spokesperson said they had not yet received a complaint regarding the case.