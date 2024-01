PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former vice president and general manager of WMBD TV has died at the age of 91, according to his family.

After returning home from the army, Gene Robinson began his career in the media in 1950 as a radio personality.

He continued to rise in rankings in the media until his retirement in 1997.

He cared deeply about Peoria and the Illinois community and was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois and an honorary alumnus of Bradley University.