PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crews from the city’s Public Works Department continue their work to redraw lines to allow forward, pull-in angle parking in Downtown Peoria.

According to City Hall, the work is expected to continue on Fulton Street, Southwest Madison Avenue, and Southwest Monroe Street.

Temporary-painted parking spaces should be in place for two weeks before permanent striping can be placed. Crews are expected to begin putting the permanent parking in place on Aug. 28.

Drivers should utilize forward, pull-in angle parking in applicable spaces. Drivers should also avoid bagged “no parking” meters as crews work to move and turn the meters.

The city is expected to share more parking and lane restrictions as work on the project continues.