PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The President of Ukraine recently recognized an OSF Healthcare leader for his services to the country.

Chris Manson is the Vice President of Government Relations for OSF Healthcare and founded “Ambulances for Ukraine” back in March 2022. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently recognized Manson with the Cross of Ivan Mazepa at the national archives in Washington, D.C.

He was inspired to do something after his daughter asked him if anything could be done for the people of Ukraine.

Manson says it was an honor to be recognized by President Zelenskyy.

“To have the President of Ukraine recognize me was a great honor, I was very humbled by it,” said Manson.

He continued, “The fact that he’s giving me a medal while his country’s at war, that was definitely a big honor for me.”

A total of 67 emergency vehicles have been sent to Ukraine thanks to Manson’s efforts.