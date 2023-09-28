PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Founding Females®, a local small business-focused organization, is hosting a one-day conference focused on building a better future for female entrepreneurs through education, community, and inspiration on Sunday, Oct.1 at The Cannery in Eureka.

The conference will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Founding Females founder, Francie Hinrichsen joined us on WMBD This Morning to tell us more about the upcoming conference.

She said they’re planning to host more than 125 people at the event. A few more tickets are available at the Founding Females website.

_