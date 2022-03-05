PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local group of women are dedicated to empowering women during Women’ History Month.

Founding Females is a community of women in Central Illinois that help push each other through entrepreneurship challenges.

On Sunday, the group held its first event in honor of Women’s History Month.

The Founding Females empowerment event was a time for female entrepreneurs to learn from one another and inspire each other’s businesses.

The networking event included resources, a section for vendors to showcase their items, browse, and shop as well as small group sessions for discussions.

Francie Hinrichsen, the founder of Founding Females said they wanted to pour into their female entrepreneur community and rewrite the playbook that women follow when starting their businesses.

“We hope to just plan a ton of seeds today,” Hinrichsen said. “Beautiful seeds that will become something fruitful overtime and it is women clearing each other’s paths that will create that beautiful fruit.”



She said this organization has been active for two years.

To learn more about the group, visit its website https://foundingfemalesco.com/.



