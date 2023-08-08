PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Founding Females is launching free monthly meet ups for women owned businesses. today the founder of Founding Females, Francine Hinrichsen joined us to tell us all about the foundation and the monthly meet ups, take a look!
by: Jerimiah Pinkins
Posted:
Updated:
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Founding Females is launching free monthly meet ups for women owned businesses. today the founder of Founding Females, Francine Hinrichsen joined us to tell us all about the foundation and the monthly meet ups, take a look!