Four arrested in heroin bust in Livingston County

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for possession and delivery of controlled substances in Livingston County.

County Sheriff Tony Childress said a traffic stop and property search of a mobile home at the Sandy Creek Estates led to the arrest of two men and a woman from Pontiac, and one man from Fairbury; Darien Zeller and Timothy Legner were arrested for heroin possession, Felicia Bustle was arrested for unlawful delivery of controlled substances, and Steven Carls was arrested for heroin possession, respectively.

The four were transported to the Livingston County Jail, Childress said.

The investigation was led by the Pontiac Drug Unit and the Livingston County Proactive Unit.

