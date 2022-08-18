PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been arrested for the stabbing of a 41-year-old male in Peoria at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to UnityPoint Hospital early Thursday when a male patient reported having been stabbed at a residence earlier that night. He was stabbed in the leg and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Peoria County Investigators obtained a search warrant for the resident at 2206 S. Airport Rd. and arrested four people during the investigation.

Arik Michael, 27, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a weapon as it pertains to this case.

The others were arrested on charges not related to this case.

James Schillinger, 34, was arrested for aggravated battery in the case of a separate shooting that occurred July 15, 2022, at 3476 Yorkshire in Peoria County. Michael OHara, 42, was arrested with two outstanding warrants and Michael Bailey, 44, was arrested with four outstanding warrants.

All four were transported to Peoria County Jail.