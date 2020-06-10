Four cars stolen from a Chillicothe auto lot, three still missing

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Several cars were stolen from Chillicothe Auto Sales Wednesday morning.

Jason Campbell, the general manager, said the theft happened at around 4:45 a.m. He said five people broke into the lot and stole the keys to all of the vehicles but only four were taken off the property. He said the surveillance footage showed the five wearing hoodies and masks.

Campbell said one of the thieves crashed one of the cars in the area of Tripp and Prospect in Peoria, but the other three are still missing. He said the missing vehicles are a 2008 Cadillac DTS, a 2007 Toyota Avalon, and a 2007 Mazda CX-9.

He said the incident seemed like a targeted crime but at the moment, his only concern is having his cars returned.

“Getting the cars back is more important I have to pay a deductible for every one of them,” Campbell said. “Obviously you want to see people pay for when they do something wrong but my goal is just getting my cars back right now.”

Campbell said he wants people to be on the lookout for cars with a Chillicothe Auto Sales license plate or green stickers with the year of the car in the windshield.

He said photos of the cars on their Facebook page and if anyone sees them to contact the police.