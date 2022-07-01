PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An electrical fire Friday afternoon left four occupants displaced after incurring an estimated $70,000 of damage.

Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house near Forrest Hill and Bootz Avenues at roughly 3:22 p.m. to respond to a house on fire. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the upper level of the home.

The first responders were able to use hoses to extinguish the fire after containing it to the second floor, but smoke and water caused damage throughout the home.

Three adults and one child were displaced due to the fire. Only one adult was home at the time of the fire and escaped safely.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.