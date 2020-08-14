Four employees test positive for COVID-19 at McLean County Nursing Home

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Four employees tested positive for COVID-19 Friday at the McLean County Nursing Home.

McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez confirmed the news and said these are the first cases of the virus showing up at the nursing home.

Rodriguez said the nursing home learned about the positive cases after regular testing regimen of employees and residents.

“McLean County Nursing Home employees continue in their diligence to protect and promote health by following the recommendations of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the response to and prevention of the spread of COVID-19,” Rodriguez said. “The health and safety of the people that live and work at the McLean County Nursing Home continues to be our primary focus.”

