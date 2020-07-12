Four firefighters test positive for COVID-19, 15 total in quarantine

NORMAL. Ill. (WMBD) — Four firefighters on the Normal Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece says 11 other firefighters were exposed and are self-quarantining now.

Reece says the initial firefighter was exposed off-duty and no citizens or patients were put at risk.

Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney spoke with WMBD Saturday evening.

“I can confirm 4 positive cases. They are self-isolated, and we have 11 others that are in self-isolation that were in contact with those four. Once the 11 potential exposure cases pass the required sequence of tests and are found to be negative, they will be allowed to return work,” Swaney said. “We are in communication with McLean County Health Department and coordinating with IDPH to ensure we remain in compliance and keep the remaining personnel and the patients and members of the public we encounter safe.”

This story will be updated.