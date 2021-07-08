Four Fulton County Jail inmates escape

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — Four inmates from the Fulton County Jail are now on the run after escaping Wednesday evening.

The inmates are:

34-year-old Jesse Davis; black male, 5’5″, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

26-year-old Cody Villalobos; white male, 6’0″, 250 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

36-year-old Zachary Hart; White male, 6’6″, 170 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

22-year-old Eugene Roets, White male, 5’9″, 180 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Lewistown and surrounding communities to lock up their homes and vehicles.

If your vehicle is missing, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277. If you see the inmates, also contact the Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

Officials say do not approach these individuals, they are considered armed and dangerous.