PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers.

According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.

When officers approached the suspects, they all fled on foot, but were eventually apprehended after a short foot chase.

Upon further investigation, officers located a loaded handgun on the path that the suspects had fled.

Three of the juveniles were arrested for criminal trespass to a vehicle and obstructing/resisting police. The other was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing/resisting police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, and no FOID.

All four suspects were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.