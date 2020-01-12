Four local candidates for office address the community for upcoming election

PEORIA, Ill. – Four democratic candidates trying to win seats in Peoria County explained to voters, Saturday, why they should get (and in some instances keep) the job.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria sponsored a candidate forum at the Peoria Public Library which saw Peoria County States Attorney candidates Jodi Hoos and Chris McCall

Both spoke on issues such as eliminating cash bonds, officer-involved shootings, relationships with the African American community, eliminating cash bonds among others.

Both candidates said they know there’s a lot to be done in the area and they’re willing to work with the community to make the county a more progressive and safer area.

“I am here because I care about our community,” Hoos said. “I care about this job, I care about moving us forward together in the right direction and I think I’m the strongest candidate that can get that done.”

“We’re going to be a public active States Attorney,” McCall said. “We’re going to be active in the community, we’re going to be active in the schools. We’re going to talk about crime traits and hopefully, we’ll do that with other elected officials.”

The forum also included candidates for the county clerk’s position: Rachel Parker and Gabe McLeod.

Both candidates expressed the need for change and evolution in the county.

“I want to continue to lead the office into the 21st century and build upon that foundation created,” McLeod said. “Make our operations more efficient our services more accessible in protecting our community’s most valuable records.”

“I feel that I can make a difference in that office,” Parker said. “Not knowing a whole lot about the office coming in brand new but being on the board for nine years has really helped me in looking into the runnings of the office.”

The general primary will be March 17th and early voting begins February 6th at the Election Commission office.