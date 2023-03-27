PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Four male juveniles were arrested on Sunday for attempting to break into a vehicle near the 600 block of W. Hillyer Plaza.

Officers responding to the area apprehended all four suspects after a short foot chase.

All four juveniles (two 12-year-olds, one 13-year-old, and one 15-year-old) were arrested for attempted motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, and resisting police.

The juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. One of the juveniles also assaulted an officer while at JDC and was charged with aggravated battery on police.