Four men arrested in Bloomington drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Bloomington Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and Vice Unit arrested four men on various charges after executing a search warrant on Monday.
The officers searched an apartment in the 1300 block of N Hershey Rd in Bloomington, and the following items were seized:
- 146 grams (over 1/4 pound) of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine
- 14 grams of methamphetamine
- 4 grams of heroin
- 2,380 grams (5.25 pounds) of cannabis
- Other evidence of drug sale activity
- An undisclosed amount of cash
- 3 handguns
- 1 stolen handgun
Jerial M. Myrick, 24, of Bloomington, was arrested for the following:
- Manufacture / delivery / heroin / school / public housing / park
- Delivery of controlled substance / methamphetamine / 15<100 grams
- Manufacture / delivery / 100 less than 400 grams cocaine / analog
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Javares L. Hudson, 19, of Normal, was arrested for the following:
- Amount narcotic schooled I / II / school / housing / park
Michael E. Baker, 20, of Bloomington, was arrested for:
- Manufacture / delivery cannabis / 30-500 grams
- Unlawful use of weapons / carry / possess a firearm
And 18-year-old Derrick Bailey, of Springfield, was arrested for:
- Manufacture / delivery / heroin / school / public housing / park
- Manufacture / delivery / 100 less than 400 grams cocaine / analog
- Delivery of controlled substance / methamphetamine / 15<100 grams
- Manufacture / delivery / cocaine / school / public housing / park
- Possession of a stolen firearm
The four are being held at the McLean County Jail.