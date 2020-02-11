Four men arrested in Bloomington drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Bloomington Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and Vice Unit arrested four men on various charges after executing a search warrant on Monday.

The officers searched an apartment in the 1300 block of N Hershey Rd in Bloomington, and the following items were seized:

  • 146 grams (over 1/4 pound) of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine
  • 14 grams of methamphetamine
  • 4 grams of heroin
  • 2,380 grams (5.25 pounds) of cannabis
  • Other evidence of drug sale activity
  • An undisclosed amount of cash
  • 3 handguns
  • 1 stolen handgun

Jerial M. Myrick, 24, of Bloomington, was arrested for the following:

  • Manufacture / delivery / heroin / school / public housing / park
  • Delivery of controlled substance / methamphetamine / 15<100 grams
  • Manufacture / delivery / 100 less than 400 grams cocaine / analog
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Javares L. Hudson, 19, of Normal, was arrested for the following:

  • Amount narcotic schooled I / II / school / housing / park

Michael E. Baker, 20, of Bloomington, was arrested for:

  • Manufacture / delivery cannabis / 30-500 grams
  • Unlawful use of weapons / carry / possess a firearm

And 18-year-old Derrick Bailey, of Springfield, was arrested for:

  • Manufacture / delivery / heroin / school / public housing / park
  • Manufacture / delivery / 100 less than 400 grams cocaine / analog
  • Delivery of controlled substance / methamphetamine / 15<100 grams
  • Manufacture / delivery / cocaine / school / public housing / park
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

The four are being held at the McLean County Jail.

