PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A large fight among several juveniles had to be broken up at the HOI Fair by Peoria police on Wednesday.

A Peoria police news release confirms that officers responded near the 1600 block of West Northmoor Road. There, they were able to quickly disperse the crowd and removed several kids from the fairgrounds, according to police.

No one has been reported being injured.

However, the crowd formed again and began fighting on the south side of the fairgrounds. This time, officers used pepper balls to break up the crowd.

Four juveniles were arrested for mob action, battery, and disorderly conduct and then released into their parents’ custody.