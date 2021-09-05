Four people left with serious injuries after car crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries on the corner of North Sterling Avenue and North Gale Avenue late Saturday night.

One car had three occupants, one of whom was in the rear seat and was found lying in the street next to the car unconscious. The other two passengers were in the front seat and one had to be taken out with hydraulic tools.

It took approximately 12 minutes from the time of the alarm to free this passenger.

The Peoria firefighters and paramedics on the scene completed patient care en route to a local hospital in the ambulance. All three of the passengers are considered to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car also sustained possible serious injuries and was treated by Peoria firefighters and paramedics on the scene and en route to a local hospital.

Both cars involved took major damage, which appeared to be in a high speed collision.

This story will be updated when more information is available.