PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Four teens were arrested for motor vehicle theft on Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, members of the Special Investigations Division used a License Plate Reader to locate a stolen vehicle parked in a residence on the 1000 block of W. Adrian Hinton.

Officers observed several kids enter the vehicle and converged on them.

Two of the teens fled on foot. Police apprehended them after a brief chase. A fourth was detained on the scene for a previous stolen vehicle incident.

Roth stated that the age of the teens ranged from 15 to 17 years old.

All four were transported to the Peoria Police Department for interviewing

purposes. Three of them were arrested for motor vehicle theft. The fourth

teenager was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a

stolen motor vehicle.

All four juveniles were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.