PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Four men fleeing police at high speed led to them being arrested after crashing.

A Peoria police news release confirms the Peoria Police Special Investigations Division (SID) witnessed a wanted suspect carrying a backpack. The suspect was leaving a home in the 1900 block of W. Proctor Street with two others.

All three got into the car and drove away before picking up another person near the 1300 block of S. Griswold Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop before the driver fled at a high speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The fleeing car crashed into another driver near Starr and Western before all four suspects fled. Three were quickly detained and the fourth was detained near the 1900 block of W. Proctor Street.

Near the crash site was the backpack the suspect was carrying. Inside was a loaded AR-style pistol.

The crash victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

20-year-old Dennis Bailey III was arrested for aggravated UUW, no FOID, aggravated fleeing and Eluding, aggravated reckless driving, obstructing justice, resisting police, and several other traffic violations.

21-year-old Sapien S. Moore was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, and resisting police.

19-year-old Andre D. Whitaker was arrested for aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, criminal damage to property, and resisting police.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested for resisting police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21, and a warrant on file. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Bailey, Moore, and Whitaker have been released on a notice to appear.