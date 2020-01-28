Four Points by Sheraton Peoria now open

Breaking News
Woman files lawsuit against Town of Normal, police over stolen $12K incident
PEORIA, Ill.– The redeveloped Four Points by Sheraton Peoria opened its doors Tuesday.

Four Points, located at 500 Hamilton Boulevard, is now downtown Peoria’s largest hotel. It has nine floors offering 323 rooms and 12 event spaces.

“We recognize the important role this hotel plays in Peoria’s economy and specifically for regional tourism,” said Matt Grafton, Director of New Openings at Hawkeye Hotels. “After a thorough redevelopment process, we are proud to reopen a more sustainable, higher-quality property with long-lasting infrastructure.”

