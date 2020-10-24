Four stolen puppies all recovered after a Peoria County burglary

PEORIA COUNTY- Four malamute puppies who were reported stolen from a home on Lancaster Road in Peoria County this week have all been returned safely to their owner.

A report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says the owner, Nathaniel Bartell, says he took his son to school Monday and when he arrived home the door had been busted open and the four puppies were gone. Bartell’s neighbor encouraged him to contact authorities Thursday. The report indicates the same neighbor had a construction crew from Big Guns Construction working on his residence. Bartell indicated now that the puppies were gone he would probably give away the older dogs. A member of the crew, 37-year-old Brian Miller, offered to take them.

Deputies say later Bartell posted on Facebook the puppies were missing. He was contacted by a man who claimed it was members of that construction crew who stole the dogs. He claimed he was told about the puppies for sale by a crew member. The informant said he did not know they were stolen and helped get one of the puppies to a new owner.

Peoria County deputies were at Bartell’s home when Brian Miller came to take the older dogs. The report indicates he did not tell them much but did contact his co-worker, 37-year-old Robert Rook of Farmington, who was the person who allegedly sold the puppy earlier. Another person officers interviewed then told them Rook and Miller planned to liberate the puppies from Bartell’s home. Rook reportedly admitted he, Miller, Kenny Harbuckle, and Lester Hoots all went to the home and stole the puppies. He also said the other three were at a house in Canton where Miller, Harbuckle, and Hoots live.

Rook has been taken into custody and the other three are all considered suspects in the case.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says the three puppies ended up being found safely at a home in Mapelton after an anonymous tip. The person who bought the other puppy returned it as well.

Rook is free on bond and was preliminarily charged with residential burglary. Deputies are in the process of talking to the other three suspects.