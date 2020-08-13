Four students test positive for COVID-19 at Illinois Wesleyan University

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Four unrelated students at Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) tested positive for COVID-19 immediately after arriving at campus, officials said Thursday.

The private university confirmed three on-campus residents and one off-campus resident tested positive for the virus. The students were notified and send home to self-isolate.

IWU conducted 709 tests so far, meaning the positivity rate is less than 1% so far (0.56% to be exact).

Interim Executive Director of Health/Counseling Vickie Folse said the McLean County Health Department is working with Arnold Health Service to begin contact tracing protocols.

Illinois Wesleyan Physical Plant workers will conduct additional deep cleaning and disinfecting of on-campus spaces occupied by students who received positive test results

The University expects to test approximately 750 more students upon their arrival to campus in the coming days. Additionally, there will be ongoing surveillance testing throughout the semester, with retesting for 5-10% of the student body to monitor a potential emergence of positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

