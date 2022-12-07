PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four teenagers in a car were arrested late Tuesday night on a variety of charges–such as possession of weapons, including a ghost gun–after Peoria Police officers witnessed them strike a parked car and continue driving.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officers witnessed the car with the teens in it strike an SUV in the 300 block of W. Hanssler before driving away, according to a press release from PPD. Officers then stopped the car at the intersection of North and Corrington.

One teen in the car, a 15-year-old male, was wanted by PPD in connection with an unrelated incident. He was in possession of a loaded pistol, an extended magazine, and an additional magazine at the time of his arrest.

A ghost gun was also located inside of the vehicle, along with an extended magazine.

In total, the four individuals were arrested on the following charges.

Lerone C. Allen, age 19: leaving the scene of an accident, no seatbelt, operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Juvenile male, age 14: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21

Juvenile male, age 15: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21

Juvenile male, age 15: possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21, aggravated discharge

Allen was transported to the Peoria County Jail and the three younger teens went to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information pertinent to this investigation, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.