PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four teenagers were arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries in Peoria on Saturday.

According to a Peoria police news release, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested for five counts of vehicle burglary, resisting police and curfew violations.

On Aug. 5, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers were conducting a burglary detail near Parkside Drive and Institute Place in Peoria after a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries.

Officers allegedly saw four teens burglarizing a vehicle on North Institute Place. When officers approached, the teens ran. All four were caught after a brief chase.

All four were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.