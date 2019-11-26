Woman killed in four-vehicle pile up on War Memorial Drive

PEORIA, Ill.– One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive at Brandywine Drive on Monday evening.

At approximately 5 p.m. Peoria Firefighter/Paramedics responded to War Memorial Drive for reports of a multi-accident. Upon arrival, crews realized the vehicles have extensive damages.

Crews had to provide basic and advanced life support to two occupants involved in the crash. Two ambulances were called to the scene and two people were taken away with serious injuries. One of the two died at the hospital.

Two other people in separate vehicles were treated at the scene and released.

War Memorial from Interstate 74 West Bound will be closed for a significant amount of time so traffic investigators can determine the cause of the crash. Drivers are being diverted onto Meadowbrooke Road at the 1800 block of West War Memorial.

