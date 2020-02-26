Breaking News
Four-year-old East Peoria boy dies
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner confirmed the four-year-old from East Peoria died.

Jamie Harwood said the boy was declared brain dead Thursday Feb. 20 at 9:05 p.m.

On Feb. 18, East Peoria Police responded to a home at 109 Jefferson Court after Tate Thurman went into cardiac arrest. The coroner said because of the extent of Tate’s injuries medics called for police minutes after arriving on the scene.

Tate died at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The East Peoria police investigation has been passed on to the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s office. WMBD has contacted the State Attorney’s office, but phone calls were not returned.

Tate’s funeral services will be private and memorials in his honor can be sent to the Ronald McDonald House.

