Fourth captured Fulton County Jail inmate facing an escape charge

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, court proceedings began for the fourth and final inmate that escaped the Fulton County Jail last week.

Authorities captured 36-year-old Zachary Hart Sunday in Cuba, Ill., following four days of searching by police.

Hart did not appear physically in Fulton Court but he has been charged with escape.

Escape is a Class Two felony in Illinois and Hart’s bond has been set at $1 million.

Hart was also appointed a public defender to represent him, and his next court date is set for Wednesday morning.

Jesse Davis and Cody Villalobos, two other inmates that were on the run, received the same charge this past Friday.

While exactly what led to the inmate’s escape still remains unclear, Sheriff Jeff Standard said the issue has been resolved.

“We’ve rectified the issue already at our facility and it’s unfortunate that it occurred. We got it taken care of in a couple of days time, but it puts the community on edge, and we hate for that to happen, but we had great community support,” Standard said.

Villalobos and Davis are also scheduled to appear in court Wednesday with counsel.