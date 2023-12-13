EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has released the fourth clue for the Find Folepi Ornament hunt on Wednesday.

Here is the Fourth clue:

Over the river and through the woods,

I know we have used it before.

But if you see the red and green,

You have come near the shore.

If you are there, you need to take care,

The geese will be flying high.

Watch your step, the droppings are there,

Make sure you use your good eye!

The path will be lit by the lights shining bright,

Wandering around in the evening night.

If you hear the coo of a dove, it might be the wooing game,

You will know that the mate could be near in sight.

Before the lights dim, hunters may be seen,

Animals beware, the prints can give you away.

You may need to clear the path,

If the snow is drifted and covering your way.