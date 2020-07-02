Fourth of July celebrations in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Several central Illinois towns, cities, and organizations have canceled or postponed 2020 Fourth of July celebrations over COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

In May, organizers for the 2020 Red, White, and Boom firework show postponed this year’s celebration. The show brings nearly 200,000 people to the riverfront every year to watch the fireworks.

Red, White, and Boom organizers say they hope to reschedule it for a later date and that a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

But some Fourth of July firework show and parade organizers have decided the show must go on.

Here’s a list of Fourth of July events happening around central Illinois:

Roanoke on July 3: firework show, car show, kids activities, band, and beer tent

Canton on July 4: firework show starts at dusk near the Athletic Field Canton High School Memorial Stadium will not be open for seating

Spring Bay American Legion Post #1115 on July 4: fireworks and the family-friendly celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. $5/person, children under 12 get in free

Havana on July 4: fireworks start at dusk behind Havana Jr. High near business park

Elmwood – Yates City – Farmington on July 4: fireworks will be set off at Sweet Water Park in Elmwood rain date if needed: July 5

Mackinaw on July 4: fireworks start at dusk at Brock Lake

Peoria Speedway on July 4: $5 fan appreciation night with a fireworks show pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5 p.m.

Normal Cornbelters Kernel Collegiate League game on July 4: firework show after the game tickets are $7

Eureka Parade on July 4: line up begins at 9 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Home and the parade begins at 10 a.m. parade will follow the normal route: W. Cruger to S. Main to W. Gloria to S. Hilldale



