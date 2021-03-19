Frank Abdnour concedes after Peoria Township Supervisor race after recount

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Frank Abdnour has conceded from the Peoria Township Supervisor race Friday, March 19.

Abdnour previously asked for a recount after the Peoria Election Commission declared a two-vote victory for his challenger Latrina Leary during the primary elections on Feb. 23.

Abdnour said after exercising his legal option, he no longer sees a path forward for his campaign and congratulated Leary for her victory.

“I wish her nothing but the best, and do the same for the constituents who rely on the Office of Peoria Township Supervisor,” Abdnour said.

Abdnor said it has been an honor to serve the Peoria Township the last four years.